Tate Questionable For Lions Against Pittsburgh

Filed Under: Detroit Lions

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions receiver Golden Tate is listed as questionable for Sunday night’s game against Pittsburgh because of a shoulder injury.

Tate has been limited in practice this week. He is Detroit’s leading receiver, with 36 catches for 363 yards on the season.

Detroit receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring) has been ruled out for this weekend’s game, and so have tackles Greg Robinson (ankle) and Emmett Cleary (ankle).

Defensive end Ziggy Ansah (knee) and linebacker Paul Worrilow (knee) are questionable.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch