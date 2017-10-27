Tigers Hire Chris Bosio To Be Next Pitching Coach, Reports Say

DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers have reportedly found their next pitching coach.
Reports indicate the Tigers will hire former Chicago Cubs pitching coach Chris Bosio. Bob Nightengale of USA Today tweeted about the move Friday afternoon.
Bosio, 54, spent the last six seasons in the same role with the Chicago Cubs. However, he was let go last week when the Cubs decided to not pick up his option.
Bosio helped the Cubs reach three straight National League Championship Series, as well as win the 2016 World Series. While he was the pitching coach in Chicago, Jake Arrieta won the NL Cy Young Award in 2015, and Jon Lester and Kyle Hendricks each finished in the top three for the award in 2016.
Bosio was a major league starting pitcher for 10 seasons. He spent his first six seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers and his final four seasons with the Seattle Mariners. He was 94-93 with 9 saves and a 3.96 ERA in 309 career appearances.
Bosio will be the first hire to new manager Ron Gardenhire’s coaching staff.