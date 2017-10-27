U.S Investigating Complaints Steering Wheels Come Loose On Ford Fusions

U.S Investigating Complaints Steering Wheels Come Loose On Ford Fusions

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. is investigating complaints that steering wheels can come loose on some Ford Fusion sedans.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says one driver complained that the wheel completely detached from the steering column.

The probe revealed Friday covers about 841,000 midsize sedans from the 2014 through 2016 model years.

Two other people reported that the bolt attaching the wheel to the steering column came loose while driving and had to be retightened at a repair shop. The agency doesn’t have any reports of crashes or injuries.

Investigators will determine how often the problem happens, how many vehicles are affected and will assess safety consequences of the problem. No recall has been issued.

A message was left early Friday for a Ford spokeswoman.

*Copyright, Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch