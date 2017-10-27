Woman Wins Hearts With Weird Voice-To-Text Comment On Site

(credit: istock)

BOSTON (AP) – A Massachusetts woman is generating online buzz for accidentally sharing more than she intended on The New York Times’ website.

Christine McMorrow says she was using her iPhone’s voice-to-text function to leave a comment on a political story Thursday when she was interrupted by a friend’s visit.

She says the phone continued transcribing parts of their conversation and posted it online.

It starts out, “Zero optimism that the Democrats can ever regain,” before shifting to a rambling run-on sentence with references to hard-boiled eggs, a visit to Cape Cod and a knee that needed to be iced.

[Check it out here]

The comment was shared thousands of times online, with New York Magazine calling it the “single best comment of the year.”

McMorrow told The Boston Globe it was “embarrassing” and “very weird.”

 © Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch