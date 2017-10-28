Detroit Police Investigate Double Homicide Shooting

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police are investigating a double homicide that took place in Detroit overnight.
The victims are two men who are both in their mid 20’s to early 30’s. Police say someone reported hearing gun shots and a body laying on the ground near East Forest and Cooper Street in Detroit just around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.
When police arrived they found the two men in the 4700 block of Cooper Street — both were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say one of the men had a 9 millimeter pistol in his hand.
As of right now there are no known suspects.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Detroit Police.