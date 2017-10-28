Detroit Police, Double Homicide, Detroit

Detroit Police Investigate Double Homicide Shooting

Filed Under: detroit, detroit police, Double Homicide

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police are investigating a double homicide that took place in Detroit overnight.

The victims are two men who are both in their mid 20’s to early 30’s. Police say someone reported hearing gun shots and a body laying on the ground near East Forest and Cooper Street in Detroit just around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

When police arrived they found the two men in the 4700 block of Cooper Street — both were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say one of the men had a 9 millimeter pistol in his hand.

As of right now there are no known suspects.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Detroit Police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch