Michigan Wolverines, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, College Football, Brandon Peters
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Peters Plays, Helps Michigan Pull Away And Top Rutgers 35-14

Filed Under: Brandon Peters, college football, Michigan Wolverines, Rutgers Scarlet Knights
ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 28: Fullback Henry Poggi #19 of the Michigan Wolverines avoids linebacker Deonte Roberts #6 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights while carrying the ball during the first half at Michigan Stadium on October 28, 2017 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

By Larry Lage

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Brandon Peters helped Michigan score touchdowns on his first three drives, allowing the Wolverines to pull away and beat Rutgers 35-14 Saturday.

Jim Harbaugh finally benched John O’Korn after another shaky performance. Harbaugh put Peters in and the redshirt freshman took full advantage of his first opportunity to play extensively, completing 10 of 14 passes for 124 yards with a TD.

O’Korn, starting a fourth straight game in place of injured starter Wilton Speight, was 3 of 6 for 13 yards with an interception and recovered two of his own fumbles off snaps.

Michigan (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) broke a fourth-place tie in the East division with the Scarlet Knights (3-5, 2-3) with a desperately needed win after losing two of three and falling out of The Associated Press poll for the first time in two-plus years.

Rutgers, with New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in attendance, kept its close while O’Korn was in the game.

Janarion Grant ran for a 65-yard score early in the second quarter, pulling the Scarlet Knights into a 7-all tie.

With Peters under center, Karan Higdon’s first of two touchdowns broke a tie late in the second quarter. Peters lofted pass over a linebacker to running back Chris Evans for a 20-yard TD pass with 23 seconds left in the half. He handed it off to freshman Kareem Walker early in the third, giving the Wolverines a 28-7 lead they didn’t have trouble keeping.

Higdon had a 49-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter and finished with 158 yards rushing on 18 carries. Ty Isaac ran for 109 yards on 14 attempts for the Wolverines, whose offense seemed to run much smoother with Peters at quarterback.

Gio Rescigno was 8 of 16 for 101 yards for the Scarlet Knights, who had won two straight Big Ten games for the first time.

THE TAKEAWAY

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights will lament opportunities they missed in the first half. They almost picked off a Peters pass, were inches away from a fourth-down stop, missed an open receiver that might’ve scored and could’ve returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

Michigan: The Peters era has begun. It took a while for Harbaugh to give him a chance, but he was ready for the opportunity and likely will keep his job unless Speight somehow returns after having cracks in his vertebrae.

UP NEXT

Rutgers: Hosts Maryland.

Michigan: Plays Minnesota at home.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch