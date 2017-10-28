Police Respond To Armed Robbery Of Convenience Store In St. Clair County

GRANT TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — St. Clair County police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery on Friday night.
The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. at the J&D Market in Grant Township at the corner of Wildcat and Jeddo Roads.
Police say the clerk was cleaning and had her back to the door when a subject approached her from behind sticking a blunt object into her side. He informed her that she was being robbed and led her to the cash register where he was able to obtain an undisclosed amount of money before leaving the area on foot.
Port Huron Police Department assisted with a K9 unit and conducted a track to a nearby parking lot where it is believed the subject used a vehicle to flee the area.
The suspect is believed to be a Caucasian man in his early 20’s, approximately 6 feet tall with a heavy build.
If anyone has information regarding this incident they are asked to contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office at 810-985-8115.