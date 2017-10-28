Boil Water Advisory, Farmington Hills, Oakland County

Portion Of Farmington Hills Will Remain Under Boil Water Advisory Until Monday

Filed Under: boil water advisory, Farmington Hills, oakland county
(credit: istock)

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) — A portion of northwest Farmington Hills will remain on a boil water advisory until at least Monday morning.

There was a loss of water pressure Friday night for a couple hours due to a malfunction in a pressure regulating valve located at Halsted and 14 Mile Road — operated by the Oakland County Water Resources Commission.

A new set of water quality tests will now need to be performed for that specific area.

Click here to see a map of the areas still affected in Farmington Hills.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch