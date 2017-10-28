Portion Of Farmington Hills Will Remain Under Boil Water Advisory Until Monday

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) — A portion of northwest Farmington Hills will remain on a boil water advisory until at least Monday morning.
There was a loss of water pressure Friday night for a couple hours due to a malfunction in a pressure regulating valve located at Halsted and 14 Mile Road — operated by the Oakland County Water Resources Commission.
A new set of water quality tests will now need to be performed for that specific area.
Click here to see a map of the areas still affected in Farmington Hills.