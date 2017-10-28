Roseville, Roseville Police Department, Fatal Hit-and-Run

Roseville Police Search For Suspect In Fatal Hit-And-Run

Filed Under: Fatal Hit And Run, roseville, Roseville Police Department

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) — Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run accident that took place in Roseville on Friday night.

A 59-year old man was crossing Gratiot — near Macomb Mall — around 10:30 p.m. on Friday night when he was hit and killed by a vehicle that didn’t stop. Police have not released the identity of the victim at this time.

Roseville Police believe the vehicle that was involved was a Red 2014-16 Dodge Journey. Based on debris from the crime scene, authorities have determined the vehicle is missing the driver side mirror with damage to the left front fog lamp area.

Police still don’t have any information on the suspect driver. Authorities originally reported that they had no witnesses of the incident, making it difficult to identify the driver.

Anyone who may have seen something is asked to contact the Roseville Police Department at 586-447-4484.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch