Roseville Police Search For Suspect In Fatal Hit-And-Run

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) — Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run accident that took place in Roseville on Friday night.
A 59-year old man was crossing Gratiot — near Macomb Mall — around 10:30 p.m. on Friday night when he was hit and killed by a vehicle that didn’t stop. Police have not released the identity of the victim at this time.
Roseville Police believe the vehicle that was involved was a Red 2014-16 Dodge Journey. Based on debris from the crime scene, authorities have determined the vehicle is missing the driver side mirror with damage to the left front fog lamp area.
Police still don’t have any information on the suspect driver. Authorities originally reported that they had no witnesses of the incident, making it difficult to identify the driver.
Anyone who may have seen something is asked to contact the Roseville Police Department at 586-447-4484.