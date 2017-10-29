Boil Water Advisory Lifted In Most Areas Of Oakland County

(OAKLAND COUNTY) – Effective immediately, the mandatory boil water advisory issued for Commerce Township, Orchard Lake Village, Walled Lake, West Bloomfield Township, Wixom, Novi (the area bounded by 14 Mile on the north, 8 mile on the south, Napier on the west and Haggerty on the east), and Farmington Hills (with the exception of the section in northwest Farmington Hills affected by low pressure on Friday) has been lifted according to a statement released by the Great Lakes Water Authority.

Testing has confirmed that the water is safe to consume and cook with, and meets all Safe Drinking Water Act regulations.

TheGLWA took the precautionary measure of issuing the mandatory boil water advisory on the evening of Monday, October 23, 2017 when a 48-inch water transmission main broke on 14 Mile Road between Farmington and Drake, causing a loss of water pressure in the water transmission system (pressure below 20 psi).

“I’d like to extend a huge thank you to our GLWA crews who have worked tirelessly over the past week to repair this unexpected break as quickly as possible. Without your around-the-clock work, we would not have been able to restore service today,” said Sue McCormick, CEO, GLWA.

There are important steps that need to be followed once a boil water advisory ends. After the advisory has been lifted, it does not mean that the water is able to be used or drank right away.

WHAT TO DO AFTER A BOIL WATER ADVISORY HAS ENDED

“I also want to thank the residents and businesses who were impacted by this unprecedented break—your patience has been greatly appreciated. We understand how much this impacted your lives and apologize for the disruption this caused. Last, but certainly not least, GLWA wants to thank Oakland County officials, as well as our customer communities for their strong partnership throughout this incident.”

Boil Water Advisory Still in Effect for Portion of Farmington Hills A portion of northwest Farmington Hills lost water pressure Friday night for a few hours due to a malfunction in a pressure regulating valve operated by the Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner (WRC) at Halsted and 14 Mile. Because of the loss of pressure, the WRC must begin a new set of water quality tests for that specific area (see attached map), which will push back the timeline for lifting its boil water advisory until at least Monday morning. Please note that the rest of Farmington Hills north of I-696 has ended its boil water advisory. WRC will issue a notice lifting the boil water advisory in this area once they receive a clear second round of water quality test results.

The boil water advisory originally impacted just over 300,000 people in 11 Oakland County communities. Now that access to clean, safe drinking water is restored, GLWA will conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the break.

For information on steps to take after a boil water advisory has ended, visit the Oakland County Health Division webpage