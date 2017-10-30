60-Year-Old Man Dies On I-94, And Police Try To Figure Out Why

(WWJ) Macomb County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a single vehicle crash at 8:30 a.m. Sunday on eastbound I-94 near the Metropolitan Parkway exit.
When they got there, the driver and only occupant, Brian Pruehs, 60, of Clinton Township, was already dead.
What happened? No one knows … at least not yet.
Witnesses reported that the 2003 gold Ford Escape driven by Pruehs had been driving erratically just prior to the crash. Pruehs crossed several lanes of traffic and had attempted to exit the freeway at Metropolitan Parkway when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed.
Witnesses also reported that Pruehs was ejected from the vehicle. Pruehs was located outside the vehicle.
Pruehs was not believed to be wearing a seat belt. It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash.
Anyone who may have seen something should call the Macomb County Sheriff’s Department at 586-469-5151.