Adorable Alert! NICU Babies Celebrate Halloween With Cute Costumes

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) — Just because you are in the hospital doesn’t mean you can’t participate in a little Halloween!

Two women are bringing some Halloween spirit to Beaumont Hospital at Royal Oak by creating dozens of costumes for the babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care unit. Ingrid Peeples, who works at Beaumont Hospital, is one of the two women behind the creative and cute costumes for the NICU babies.

Peeples said in a press release that these costumes can bring a little bit of joy to the families who are going through this tough time in the NICU.

“This is my way of bringing some smiles to the families,” Peeples said in a press release. “It can be a difficult time in the NICU so any opportunity families can celebrate with their babies is amazing.

“It’s Halloween. Every parent wants to dress their child up, and I hope these costumes can bring some normalcy for the holiday.”

Check out some of the photos below from Beaumont Hospital!

How about a little Taco Tuesday on Halloween this year!

A beautiful princess :)

Forward down the field! Go Lions!

Strawberry blonde or just a strawberry?

A pair of superheros!

Now we just need some jelly!

Another superhero to save the day!

Looks like a tough guy!

Coffee or apple cider to go with this little donut?