Autopsy Planned For Body Discovered In Undeveloped Area In Troy

TROY (WWJ) – An autopsy is expected Monday on the body of a man found in undeveloped area in Troy.

According to police, a person walking in the area off Coolidge near Maple Road behind the Home Depot — discovered the body over the weekend.

Authorities say they know the body is that of man from the area but are not releasing the identity until family has been notified.

It’s not known if foul play is involved in the man’s death.

Stay tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for more on this story.

 

