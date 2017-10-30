CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
GLWA: BOIL WATER ADVISORY LIFTED IN ALL COMMUNITIES: LISTEN LIVE/WHAT YOU NEED TO DO NOW/

Cyber Security Summit In Detroit Focuses On Emerging Trends, Technology

DETROIT (WWJ) – Governor Rick Snyder serving as host Monday to a number of cyber security experts from around the globe — for the North American International Cyber Summit at Cobo Center in Detroit.

Sarah Tennant, with Cyber Initiatives at the Michigan Economic Development Corporation says, Michigan plays a key role in cyber security.

“Because Michigan is such a huge R&D Center – cyber security is going to touch every industry in Michigan – we really are the leader there,” says Tennant. “We really work hard to develop innovative solutions and prevent and respond to cyber threats. So, we’re really just trying to build that ecosystem, and that collaboration between government, academia, and industry.”

The event, in its sixth year, will feature cyber security speakers, experts and dignitaries from across the globe, including Gov. Snyder, DTMB Director and State CIO David Devries, Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and many more.

There will be localized schools attending because they will be part of the high school challenge. U of D-Mercy will be attending, they are bringing some of their cyber patriots teams as well that will be involved in the high school governor’s challenge – and then all the other local academia will be there as well.

In addition, the final round of the Governor’s High School Cyber Challenge will take place and the winners announced.

Finalists include teams from:

• Airport High School
• Cadillac High Schol
• Clinton High School
• Gull Lake High School
• Kalamazoo Area Math and Science Center
• Muskegon Area Career Tech Center
• Okemos High School

October is National Cyber Security Month.

