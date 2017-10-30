Detroit Police, Armed Robbery, Dollar General
Detroit Police Search For Man Who Robbed Dollar General Last Week

DETROIT (WWJ) — Detroit Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection of an armed robbery of a Dollar General on the city’s eastside.

(Photo: Detroit Police)

At approximately 11:35 a.m. on Oct. 24, the suspect approached the cashier with a weapon and demanded money from the register. After the cashier handed the man the money, he fled the scene on foot. The incident took place at the Dollar General located in the 1500 block of East Lafayette Street.

Police say no one was injured.

The suspect is described as a 25-year-old black male who is 5-foot-10 and weighs roughly 150 to 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with a hood, stone wash jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with any information on this incident is being asked to contact the Detroit Police.

