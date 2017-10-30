Family That Lost Two Sons -- One In A Hit-And-Run, Puts Up Billboards To Try To Find His Killer
Family That Lost Two Sons – One In A Hit-And-Run – Puts Up Billboards In Hunt For His Killer

(Photo: Crimestoppers)

(WWJ) The family of a Central Michigan University student killed in a hit-and-run is making a desperate plea on the second anniversary of his death: Help us find the person who did this.

Just after midnight on Sunday morning, Nov. 1, 2015, Ryan Tsatsos was hit by a vehicle while walking to his Central Michigan University residence hall with friends in Mount Pleasant, Mich. He was 18 years old.

He was killed on a dark, rainy night on Crawford Road between Billabrail Street and Concourse Drive, south of the main campus. Police believe the vehicle that struck him is a dark metallic blue color. The vehicle could likely have front passenger side damage and potentially fender, windshield and hood damage.

To spur someone to step forward, the family is putting up a series of billboards around metro Detroit with pictures of Tsatsos in his DeLa Salle football uniform, and photos of the car that hit him.

To compound the family’s tragedy, Ryan’s older brother, Darryl Tsatsos, 19, died in a three-car crash this summer on Hayes near 21 Mile in Macomb Township.

In the younger Tastsos’ death, Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 cash reward and the Tsatsos Family raised the amount by $7,500 for a total of $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in the hit-and-run death of Ryan Tsatsos.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245). The identity of callers will remain confidential.

