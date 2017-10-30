His Name Is George Papadopoulos … No, The Other One

(WWJ) He describes himself on his website as a financial adviser who is not only competent, but with whom you can “feel comfortable enough to discuss money, security and the values and principles underlying the critical financial decisions begging for your attention.”

His name is George Papadopoulos — not to be confused with George Papadopoulos.

For the nth time, I am NOT Trump's foreign policy adviser! I have NO association with the Trump camp! NONE! — George Papadopoulos (@feeonlyplanner) October 30, 2017

can't wait to watch u try to wriggle out of this one, trump advisor george papadopoulos — Bob Vulfov (@bobvulfov) October 30, 2017

Papadopoulos, of Novi, has the misfortune of a distinctive name that’s shared with a former adviser of President Donald Trump. The latter Papadopoulos was indicted today by Special Council Paul Manafort for allegedly lying to federal agents about his contacts with Kremlin-connected Russians.

The internet, especially Twitter, was quick to notice the Novi Papadopoulos, who had to declare publicly that he was not the man under indictment.

No one knows how he feels about the confusion beyond the Tweet because Papadopoulos says he’s visiting Greece and has limited access to connectivity.

I will try to reply to some emails. Sorry, no video interview requests, it's not possible here in this small city in Greece in family home — George Papadopoulos (@feeonlyplanner) October 30, 2017

I am back now from our village where there are MANY George Papadopoulos men! News hit here but the name is so common it is not a big deal :) — George Papadopoulos (@feeonlyplanner) October 30, 2017

To all: I am NOT that George Papadopoulos. I am in Greece visiting my mother so today it has been kind of surreal to keep up with. — George Papadopoulos (@feeonlyplanner) October 30, 2017

And while his name is rare in the United States, he says in the village in Greece where his family lives, it’s common.