Detroit Lions, Tim Lelito, Jacquies Smith, NFL
GLWA: BOIL WATER ADVISORY LIFTED IN ALL COMMUNITIES: LISTEN LIVE/WHAT YOU NEED TO DO NOW/

Lions Put Lelito On IR, Sign Jacquies Smith

Filed Under: Detroit Lions, Jacquies Smith, nfl, Tim Lelito
HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 27: Jacquies Smith #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in pre-game warm up before playing against the Houston Texans on September 27, 2015 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have put guard Tim Lelito on injured reserve with a thigh problem and signed defensive end Jacquies Smith.

The team announced the moves Monday.

Lelito played in two games this season for the Lions.

Smith played in one game this season for Tampa Bay. He was limited to one game last season, when he hurt his knee in the opener. He started 11 games for the Buccaneers during the 2015 season.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch