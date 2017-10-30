4 Ways To Make Your Small Business Website Mobile-Friendly



For the most part, the internet is a mobile-experience. In fact, according to the 2017 mobile usage report from comScore, 57 percent of our time surfing the web is done on a mobile device. If you’re unsure whether or not your company website is mobile-friendly, you should drop what you’re doing and check it out immediately. You could be losing sales without even realizing it. Here are a few tips to get you started if your site is not mobile-friendly or needs some brushing up.





Don’t make a second site

It would be counterproductive, as well as a bit confusing for your company to have two separate websites, one for desktop and one for mobile. Aside from the fact that Google despises duplicate content, it’s easy to optimize a desktop site for mobile viewing. In fact, most site platforms, such as Wix, Squarespace and Tumblr, have a mobile option that will optimize the site for you.



Pay attention to font size and button size

If most of your users are viewing your site on a mobile device, then you need to have a font size of at least fourteen points. Any buttons you also may have should appear larger as well. The last thing you need is a frustrated user who can’t read your site text or figure out where to click.



Don’t exclude anyone

If your site looks amazing on an iPhone, that’s great. However, it’s important to make sure it appears the same way on a tablet, Android, Kindle, etc. If not, your alienated customers may look to a competitor site to buy their products or services.



Use high-resolution images

Aesthetics are the base of every business. Unclear and poorly cropped images make a website look cheap and unprofessional. If your site is ugly, regardless of what your selling or providing, your customers will probably search elsewhere to find a chicer, less distorted site to get their retail fix.



Overall, your mobile strategy should focus on increasing traffic in an effective and aesthetically pleasing way. If your site isn’t mobile-friendly, then you’re losing customers. Don’t hesitate to to contact a designer for more information or help on making a responsive website that works for mobile use.



This article was written by Tabitha Shiflett for Small Business Pulse

