Michigan State’s Cody White Named Big Ten Co-Freshman Of The Week

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State wide receiver Cody White has been named the Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week after setting a Spartan freshman single-game record with 165 receiving yards at Northwestern. That total was also the 19th-most overall by an MSU player in a single game and the third most by a Spartan against Northwestern.

White had a career-high nine catches against the Wildcats, including six for first downs with two touchdown catches. He caught a season-long 60-yard pass in the first quarter on the opening series of the game, the longest pass play of the season for the Spartans, to set up his first career touchdown catch on a 6-yard reception later in the same drive.

A native of Novi, Michigan, the 6-3, 206-pound White also had a 45-yard reception on third-and-18 in the fourth quarter. He caught his second TD pass, an 11-yard strike from Brian Lewerke, in the second overtime period.

White started his first career game at Northwestern, becoming the 14th Spartan this season making their first career start in 2017. He ranks third on the team in both catches (20) and receiving yards (314) this season.

No. 24 Michigan State (6-2, 4-1 Big Ten) hosts No. 7 Penn State (7-1, 4-1) on Saturday, Nov. 4 at noon in Spartan Stadium.