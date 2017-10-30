Older Man Arrested For Armed Robbery Attempt Of Troy Restaurant

TROY (WWJ) — A 61-year-old Detroit man is facing charges after he attempted to rob a restaurant in Troy.
Kenneth Travier is accused of an armed robbery at a popular Oakland County restaurant. It happened over the weekend — on Sunday night around 11: 45 p.m. — at the Kona Grill on E. Big Beaver Road in Troy.
An employee called the police, saying the restaurant was being robbed by a man wearing a mask. The employee — who was in the back office — was able to fight off the man, sprayed him with pepper spray and closed the door. That’s when the man allegedly fired a shotgun through the door.
Officers arrived on scene a few minutes later and arrested Travier nearby. Police say they also found the gun.
No employees were injured and no patrons were present.
Travier was arraigned Monday afternoon and denied bond. He was charged with Armed Robbery and Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony.
Anyone with any additional information about this incident is asked to contact the Troy Police Department at 248-524-3477.