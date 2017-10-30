NFL, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo
GLWA: BOIL WATER ADVISORY LIFTED IN ALL COMMUNITIES: LISTEN LIVE/WHAT YOU NEED TO DO NOW/

Report: 49ers Get QB Garoppolo From Patriots For 2nd Rounder

Filed Under: Jimmy Garoppolo, New England Patriots, nfl, San Francisco 49ers
CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 26: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the New England Patriots throws a pass against the Carolina Panthers in the 3rd quarter during their game at Bank of America Stadium on August 26, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have reportedly acquired their quarterback of the future by trading for New England backup Jimmy Garoppolo.

ESPN reports Monday that the Niners dealt a 2018 second-round pick to the Patriots for Garoppolo. San Francisco (0-8) had been expected to either draft a quarterback high in the first round next year or try to acquire a proven starter like Kirk Cousins in free agency.

Instead, they decided to strike early and put the fate of their franchise in the hands in a quarterback who has started just two games in four NFL seasons.

Both teams have declined to confirm the trade.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch