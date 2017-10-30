GLWA: BOIL WATER ADVISORY LIFTED IN MOST COMMUNITIES: LISTEN LIVE/WHAT YOU NEED TO DO NOW/

Paul Manafort, Rick Gates Told To Surrender In Russia Probe

WASHINGTON (CBSNews/AP) — President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, have been told to surrender to authorities.

Those are the first charges in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign. The New York Times on Monday cited an anonymous person involved in the case.

CBS News spotted Manafort leaving his apartment in Alexandria, Virginia Monday morning with his lawyer and entering the Washington Field Office of the FBI.

Manafort and Gates are charged with conspiracy to launder money and conspiracy against the United States.

Mueller was appointed as special counsel in May to lead the Justice Department’s investigation into whether the Kremlin worked with associates of the Trump campaign to tip the 2016 presidential election.

 

