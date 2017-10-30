Self-Proclaimed ‘God’ Steals, Crashes School Bus In Pontiac

PONTIAC (WWJ) — A 36-year-old man from Pontiac described himself as “God” after the school bus he had stolen crashed into two vehicles, resulting in one injury.

Sylvain Lake Police responded to the accident on Saturday morning, and found the bus driver attempting to evade officers. That’s when he made the odd claim when asked his name.

The school bus had been stolen from the Webber Academy located on Woodward Avenue. According to witnesses, the bus was traveling westbound on Orchard Lake Road when it crossed over the center line and struck a vehicle that was traveling eastbound. The initial crash led to other vehicle accidents.

Authorities say there was significant damage to the bus as well as both vehicles involved. One of the drivers was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover from the accident. The other drivers involved declined medical treatment.

The suspect — who’s identity has not been released — was taken to Oakland County Jail where he was held pending further investigation. The driver of the school bus has been charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and additional misdemeanor charges.