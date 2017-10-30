‘The Rock’ Praises Mark Dantonio After Ringer Goes Off During Press Conference [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
Do you smell what Mark Dantonio is cooking?
‘The Rock’ surely does.
After Michigan State lost a heartbreaker Saturday night to Northwestern, Dantonio took to the podium to talk about the game.
While speaking with the media, one of the reporters’ phone went off and the ringtone was “You’re Welcome” from the movie “Moana.”
CBS Sports put out the following tweet:
They love @TheRock at Michigan State.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson replied to the tweet saying, “LOVE THIS. I’ve played for coaches who remain bad ass and stoic thru ANYTHING. Coach Mark knows damn well he wants to bring into song! 😂🤙🏾”
If there is one thing we should give Johnson credit for, it’s not calling Dantonio ‘Coach Mike.’