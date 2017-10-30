Two Detroit Restaurant Workers Diagnosed With Hepatitis A

DETROIT (WWJ) — The Detroit Health Department is investigating two separate cases of Hepatitis A.

Both of these cases involve workers at two separate Detroit restaurants. The first person works at Firewater Bar and Grill on E. Milwaukee Street, and the second case involves another Detroit resident who works at Little Caesars Pizza on Fenkell Street. Both employees stopped working once the diagnosis was confirmed, and can’t return to work until they are cleared by a doctor.

According to a press release, the Detroit Health Department is conducting a thorough investigation of both establishments to ensure appropriate food handling and cleaning protocols are being followed.

Those who ate at Firewater Bar and Grill between Oct. 15-24 or consumed food from the Little Caesars location on Fenkell between Oct. 15-26 should consult their primary care provider to receive the Hepatitis A vaccine as soon as possible, and no later than Nov. 7.

“The Detroit Health Department has been working diligently to make sure we are identifying cases of Hepatitis A in the City, and working with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, hospitals, physicians, and community partners to increase awareness and encourage vaccination,” Dr. Joneigh S. Khaldun, director and health officer of the Detroit Health Department, said in a statement.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease. It can range in severity from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months. The health department says the risk of transmission from an infected food-handler is low and that it can be prevented with a vaccine.

The Detroit Health Department is offering free Hepatitis A vaccines at its two Detroit clinics located at 5555 Conner Street and 8726 Woodward Avenue. They are open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., except for Wednesday where they are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.