Woman Charged After Threats At Mosque Reaches Plea Deal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – A woman accused of making threats outside a western Michigan mosque has reached a plea agreement to resolve the case.

Thirty-three-year-old Kari Moss of Ada pleaded no contest to making a false bomb threat, which carries a maximum sentence of four years in prison. She’s jailed on $500,000 bond ahead of sentencing, which is scheduled for Dec. 12.

A stiffer charge of making a false threat of terrorism was dismissed under the deal.

Her mother says she’s suffered from mental illness for many years.

 

