GLWA: BOIL WATER ADVISORY LIFTED IN ALL COMMUNITIES: LISTEN LIVE/WHAT YOU NEED TO DO NOW/

2 Teen Girls Arrested In Pizza Delivery Driver Beat Down, Carjacking

YPSILANTI (WWJ) – Two teenage girls were arrested after allegedly beating up a pizza delivery driver and stealing his cash and car.

Washtenaw County Sheriff’s deputies say it happened last Friday in the 900 block of Davis Street, in a neighborhood along Ecorse Road just south of Michigan Avenue.

The 45-year-old Happy’s Pizza delivery driver told police he was struck in the head and face multiple times with metal objects before the suspects stole his cash and sped off in his delivery vehicle.

Deputies were able to track the car down a short time later and found two girls, both 14-years-old, inside the vehicle with the man’s stolen cash. Both were taken into custody at the scene and transported to the Washtenaw County Juvenile Detention Center.

The driver was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch