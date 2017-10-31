2 Teen Girls Arrested In Pizza Delivery Driver Beat Down, Carjacking

YPSILANTI (WWJ) – Two teenage girls were arrested after allegedly beating up a pizza delivery driver and stealing his cash and car.
Washtenaw County Sheriff’s deputies say it happened last Friday in the 900 block of Davis Street, in a neighborhood along Ecorse Road just south of Michigan Avenue.
The 45-year-old Happy’s Pizza delivery driver told police he was struck in the head and face multiple times with metal objects before the suspects stole his cash and sped off in his delivery vehicle.
Deputies were able to track the car down a short time later and found two girls, both 14-years-old, inside the vehicle with the man’s stolen cash. Both were taken into custody at the scene and transported to the Washtenaw County Juvenile Detention Center.
The driver was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.