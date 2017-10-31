GLWA: BOIL WATER ADVISORY LIFTED IN ALL COMMUNITIES: LISTEN LIVE/WHAT YOU NEED TO DO NOW/

Detroit Fire Chaser Facing Charges After Citizen’s Arrest

DETROIT (WWJ) – A man who chased down and held a suspected arsonist at gunpoint in Detroit earlier this month thought he would be commended for his actions. Instead, he was busted for weapons violations charges.

The St. Clair Shores man is known for chasing fires and shooting video of firefighters in action, sometimes streaming it live on social media. He even took a video of his citizen’s arrest earlier this month, which was viewed thousands of times before it was taken down Monday night.

In the video, the man says he chased after a woman he suspected of arson, caught her and initiated a citizen’s arrest, detaining her until authorities arrived.

He thought he might receive an award for his effort but instead police reportedly raided his home, and seized his car and electronics. On Sunday, he was arrested by Grosse Pointe Farms Police for not having a valid concealed weapons permit.

The man isn’t being named because he has not been formally charged.

