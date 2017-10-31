GLWA: BOIL WATER ADVISORY LIFTED IN ALL COMMUNITIES: LISTEN LIVE/WHAT YOU NEED TO DO NOW/

Detroit Teen Critically Injured In Shooting

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit teenager is fighting for her life after being shot while inside her west side home.

The shooting happened Monday evening in the 9200 block of Faust, near the Southfield Freeway and Joy Road.

Police say the 19-year-old was in the kitchen when a gun was fired toward the house. The teen was struck three times but was still able to run upstairs to her stepfather for help. She was rushed to the hospital and last reported in critical condition.

The gunman remains at large.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-267-4600.

