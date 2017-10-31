Emily Ratajkowski Leaves Little To The Imagination With Her Halloween Costume [PHOTO], Other Celebs Join In

By: Evan Jankens
Halloween isn’t just for the kids anymore.
This past weekend, many celebrities dressed up — or in Emily Ratajkowski’s case — dressed down for this Halloween.
The supermodel posted a photo to her Instagram which was labeled “boo.”
In the photo below she was delivering a pizza — and I have no idea if it was a costume or not but it’s well worth sharing with you.
Kim Kardashian went as Aaliyah one night and then followed it up with her sister Kourtney as they went as Michael Jackson and Madonna.
Rita Ora went as Poison Ivy.
Demi Lovato dressed up as Selena.
Nicki Minaj became Barbie for the night.
My personal favorite might be Gwyneth Paltrow’s “Seven” costume.
Which costume is your favorite?