Emily Ratajkowski Leaves Little To The Imagination With Her Halloween Costume [PHOTO], Other Celebs Join In

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 01: Emily Ratajkowski attends the Vogue Party as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 at Le Petit Palais on October 1, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Halloween isn’t just for the kids anymore.

This past weekend, many celebrities dressed up — or in Emily Ratajkowski’s case — dressed down for this Halloween.

The supermodel posted a photo to her Instagram which was labeled “boo.”

Boo 👻

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

In the photo below she was delivering a pizza — and I have no idea if it was a costume or not but it’s well worth sharing with you.

Pizza delivery

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

💋

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Kim Kardashian went as Aaliyah one night and then followed it up with her sister Kourtney as they went as Michael Jackson and Madonna.

Rita Ora went as Poison Ivy.

Demi Lovato dressed up as Selena.

Nicki Minaj became Barbie for the night.

My personal favorite might be Gwyneth Paltrow’s “Seven” costume.

🎃

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

Which costume is your favorite?

