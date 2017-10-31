Emily Ratajkowski Leaves Little To The Imagination With Her Halloween Costume [PHOTO], Other Celebs Join In

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Halloween isn’t just for the kids anymore.

This past weekend, many celebrities dressed up — or in Emily Ratajkowski’s case — dressed down for this Halloween.

The supermodel posted a photo to her Instagram which was labeled “boo.”

Boo 👻 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Oct 29, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

In the photo below she was delivering a pizza — and I have no idea if it was a costume or not but it’s well worth sharing with you.

Pizza delivery A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Oct 29, 2017 at 11:26pm PDT

💋 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Oct 30, 2017 at 12:00am PDT

Kim Kardashian went as Aaliyah one night and then followed it up with her sister Kourtney as they went as Michael Jackson and Madonna.

Baby Girl Aaliyah pic.twitter.com/5GUHkNJgNi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2017

Rita Ora went as Poison Ivy.

Don’t tell me it’s a Fancy dress Party! Poison Ivy came out early this year! P.s performing in this wasn’t that easy! Lol #anywhere #kisshousepartylive A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Oct 26, 2017 at 3:15pm PDT

Demi Lovato dressed up as Selena.

Demi Lovato dressed as Selena for Halloween this year pic.twitter.com/P47qZB2FDy — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) October 29, 2017

Nicki Minaj became Barbie for the night.

18 hour SECRET photo shoot the other day. This is NOT a look from the shoot. Just having some Barbie fun in my Barbie Dream House between looks 🎀👅🤸🏽‍♂️ 📸: @grizzleemusic A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Oct 29, 2017 at 3:18pm PDT

My personal favorite might be Gwyneth Paltrow’s “Seven” costume.

🎃 A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Oct 29, 2017 at 10:18am PDT

Which costume is your favorite?