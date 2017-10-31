Event To Celebrate Arrival Of City’s Official Christmas Tree

DETROIT (AP) – A 60-foot-tall Norwegian spruce is expected to be raised by a crane and installed at Campus Martius in downtown Detroit as the city’s official Christmas tree.
The annual program is to start at noon on Wednesday.
The tree was grown in Michigan and was to arrive from Cadillac.
About 19,000 energy-efficient lights will be used to decorate the tree. A Nov. 17 tree-lighting ceremony is scheduled.
