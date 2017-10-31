FBI Investigating Passengers After ‘Mile High Club’ Escapade On Flight

DETROIT (WWJ) – Two passengers on a flight from Los Angeles to Detroit joined the Mile High Club, but they are paying a price.
Officials say the 48-year-old Nashville woman was arrested Sunday for performing a sex act on a 28-year-old Miami man while seated on a Delta flight.
The two were total strangers before boarding the plane, officials said. Both were issued citations when the flight landed.
“I haven’t found any law that prohibits sex on a plane,” said WWJ Legal Analyst Charlie Langton. “However, they were still issued citations, possibly for indecent exposure.”
The pair could also face charges from the FBI, which is now investigating the incident.