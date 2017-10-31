GLWA: BOIL WATER ADVISORY LIFTED IN ALL COMMUNITIES: LISTEN LIVE/WHAT YOU NEED TO DO NOW/

Lions Players Dress Up For Matthew And Kelly Stafford’s Halloween Party [PHOTOS]

Filed Under: Halloween, Kelly Stafford, matthew stafford

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Halloween is the one time of the year that you can dress up as just about anybody or anything and not offend anyone for the most part.

Monday evening the Staffords held a Halloween party and the players showed up.

The Staffords dressed up as tennis player Caroline Wozniacki … and a ball boy.

Halloween 2017 with Detroit Photo Bar – when your girls are not invited to the party. #wimbledonballboy #wozniacki

A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89) on

Golden Tate and his wife Elise went as Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen.

Mother of dragons & Drogo #KhalessiAndDrogo 🐉 #7monthspregnant+ #LionsHalloweenParty

A post shared by e l i s e • t a t e🌻 (@mrsshowtimetate) on

Mother & Father of Dragons 🐉 #KhalessiAndDrogo thanks Stafford's for another epic Lions Halloween party!!

A post shared by e l i s e • t a t e🌻 (@mrsshowtimetate) on

Even thought Taylor Decker hasn’t appeared on the field for the Lions this season, he did show up as a character from “Nightmare on Elm Street.”

A nightmare before christmas in the motor city #Jack&Sally

A post shared by Taylor Decker (@__taylordecker) on

Tahir Whitehead and his bride went as the stars from the movie “Grease.”

#GhettoGrease

A post shared by Tahir Whitehead (@t_dub90) on

Even though the Lions had a tough loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night, that didn’t stop them from having a great Halloween.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch