Lions Players Dress Up For Matthew And Kelly Stafford’s Halloween Party [PHOTOS]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
Halloween is the one time of the year that you can dress up as just about anybody or anything and not offend anyone for the most part.
Monday evening the Staffords held a Halloween party and the players showed up.
The Staffords dressed up as tennis player Caroline Wozniacki … and a ball boy.
Golden Tate and his wife Elise went as Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen.
Even thought Taylor Decker hasn’t appeared on the field for the Lions this season, he did show up as a character from “Nightmare on Elm Street.”
Tahir Whitehead and his bride went as the stars from the movie “Grease.”
Even though the Lions had a tough loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night, that didn’t stop them from having a great Halloween.