Lions Players Dress Up For Matthew And Kelly Stafford’s Halloween Party [PHOTOS]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Halloween is the one time of the year that you can dress up as just about anybody or anything and not offend anyone for the most part.

Monday evening the Staffords held a Halloween party and the players showed up.

The Staffords dressed up as tennis player Caroline Wozniacki … and a ball boy.

Halloween 2017 with Detroit Photo Bar – when your girls are not invited to the party. #wimbledonballboy #wozniacki A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89) on Oct 30, 2017 at 5:56pm PDT

Golden Tate and his wife Elise went as Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen.

Mother of dragons & Drogo #KhalessiAndDrogo 🐉 #7monthspregnant+ #LionsHalloweenParty A post shared by e l i s e • t a t e🌻 (@mrsshowtimetate) on Oct 31, 2017 at 5:23am PDT

Mother & Father of Dragons 🐉 #KhalessiAndDrogo thanks Stafford's for another epic Lions Halloween party!! A post shared by e l i s e • t a t e🌻 (@mrsshowtimetate) on Oct 31, 2017 at 5:34am PDT

Even thought Taylor Decker hasn’t appeared on the field for the Lions this season, he did show up as a character from “Nightmare on Elm Street.”

A nightmare before christmas in the motor city #Jack&Sally A post shared by Taylor Decker (@__taylordecker) on Oct 30, 2017 at 11:48pm PDT

Tahir Whitehead and his bride went as the stars from the movie “Grease.”

#GhettoGrease A post shared by Tahir Whitehead (@t_dub90) on Oct 30, 2017 at 9:24pm PDT

Even though the Lions had a tough loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night, that didn’t stop them from having a great Halloween.