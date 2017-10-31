GLWA: BOIL WATER ADVISORY LIFTED IN ALL COMMUNITIES: LISTEN LIVE/WHAT YOU NEED TO DO NOW/

Police Bust Marijuana Grow Op Across Street From Precinct

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police say they’ve shut down a marijuana growing operation in the city, and all they had to do was walk across the street.

Officers at the 11th Precinct, on Nevada between Mound and Ryan roads, were outside Monday night when they smelled something “skunky” which they recognized as marijuana. Investigating the smell, the officers walked across the street to the closed Piper Liquor store and discovered 46 marijuana plants inside, some as tall as 7-feet. Officials say the plants are worth roughly $128,000 on the street.

Officers also arrested two suspects who were carrying about $10,000 cash.

Elsewhere, officers busted a vacant building on 7 Mile Road near John R where nearly 100 pot plants were discovered. Police believe the two facilities are connected.

An investigation is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch