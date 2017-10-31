Police Bust Marijuana Grow Op Across Street From Precinct

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police say they’ve shut down a marijuana growing operation in the city, and all they had to do was walk across the street.
Officers at the 11th Precinct, on Nevada between Mound and Ryan roads, were outside Monday night when they smelled something “skunky” which they recognized as marijuana. Investigating the smell, the officers walked across the street to the closed Piper Liquor store and discovered 46 marijuana plants inside, some as tall as 7-feet. Officials say the plants are worth roughly $128,000 on the street.
Officers also arrested two suspects who were carrying about $10,000 cash.
Elsewhere, officers busted a vacant building on 7 Mile Road near John R where nearly 100 pot plants were discovered. Police believe the two facilities are connected.
An investigation is ongoing.