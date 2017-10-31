Recall Issued For Meijer Dark Chocolate ... Just In Time For Halloween

(WWJ) Halloween is the day for chocolate lovers to rejoice … but these are treats best kept under wraps.

In cooperation with the GKI Foods LLC, Meijer issued a recall of dark chocolate products due to an undeclared milk allergen. They’re branded as Meijer dark chocolate and come in the bulk section of the store.

This recall is an extension of the GKI Foods LLC recall announced on October 27, 2017.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products, per the recall.

The products were sold at Meijer stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin There have been no illnesses reported to date.

Meijer is voluntarily recalling the products with the following UPC’s:

7-19283-40301-8 Meijer Bulk Dark Chocolate Almonds 18 oz.

7-19283-40302-5 Meijer Bulk Dark Chocolate Cashews 18 oz.

7-19283-40313-1 Meijer Bulk Dark Chocolate Coffee Beans

The products are packaged in clamshell packaging, and the label lists the above-mentioned UPCs.

Consumers who have purchased this product should discontinue use immediately and return the product to the nearest Meijer store for a full refund.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall should contact Meijer at 800-543-3704. The hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Anyone with a question or concern about their health should contact their physician.