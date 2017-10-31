SI Releases 2017-2018 College Basketball Preview; Michigan State Spartan Miles Bridges Featured on Cover

Sports Illustrated has released its 2017-2018 College Basketball Preview, which features Michigan State Spartan Miles Bridges on the cover. The cover line reads, “SCHOOL SPIRIT. Why is Miles Bridges Back at Michigan State? Because to Miles Bridges, College Isn’t Just a Lottery Ticket.” SI ranked the Spartans 2nd out of 100 teams for the upcoming season. Michigan State is looking to rebound from a disappointing year, after being bounced from the NCAA tournament in the 2nd round last year by Kansas.
As part of the annual preview, SI has released picks for the 2018 Final Four: 1. Arizona, 2. Michigan State, 3. Duke, 4. Wichita State, as well as its full preseason rankings from 1-351 using its proprietary projection system for the upcoming season. Rounding out the Top 10 are: 5. Villanova, 6. Cincinnati, 7. Kansas, 8. Kentucky, 9. Louisville, 10. Florida. Check back on SI.com throughout the week for a cover feature by SI senior writer Michael Rosenberg, previews for all the top teams, and much more.
