GLWA: BOIL WATER ADVISORY LIFTED IN ALL COMMUNITIES: LISTEN LIVE/WHAT YOU NEED TO DO NOW/

South Dakota Football Players Accused In Sex Assault

Filed Under: South Dakota
(credit: istock)

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Two University of South Dakota football players face charges in an alleged assault this month at an off-campus residence.

Police in Vermillion, South Dakota, say Danny Rambo and Dale Williamson turned themselves in without incident Monday. Rambo is charged with rape and Williamson with attempted rape.

School officials say they received a complaint last week about the Oct. 22 alleged attack and turned it over to police.

University president James W. Abbott says the school is assisting police following the “very troubling accusation.”

The school’s website says Rambo is a junior defensive back from Texarkana, Texas, who was an honorable mention in the Missouri Valley Football Conference selection in 2016. Williamson, from Donalsonville, Georgia, is a sophomore defensive back who played in five games last year.

Police say the investigation continues.
___

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch