6 Detroit Police Officers Under Investigation For Misconduct

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police officials say six officers are under investigation for misconduct related to events at the scene of a reported break-in over the weekend.

According to reports, responding officers asked five members of a renovation and cleaning crew at the scene for work papers. They also ran checks on the workers’ names and licenses.

A complaint filed with the Detroit Police Department alleges that an officer then ordered the men to run. The report alleges it was a way to humiliate the black contractors.

“We are concerned, we are disturbed if that’s transpired,” Detroit Police Commissioner Willie Bell told WWJ’s Sandra McNeill. “Because that’s primarily a violation of rules and policy and procedure to conduct yourself in that particular manner.”

An investigation into the officer has been opened by the Office of the Chief Investigator, which is the investigative staff for the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners. The other five officers are under investigation for not intervening.

“We will give the officers the benefit of the doubt until we have a thorough investigation,” Bell said.

The officers’ names were not immediately released.

