Butt Implants Most Googled Plastic Surgery In Michigan, Report Says

(WWJ) – Have you ever considered getting a butt implant? If not, your neighbor or coworker probably has.
That’s according to a new report from analysts at HighSpeedInternet.com, butt implants are on the minds of internet users across the state, as it’s the plastic surgery Michigan residents are googling the most.
The results for the rest of the US were surprising as well. Breast augmentation wasn’t as well-represented as researchers expected and one non-invasive procedure — coolsculpting, which is used to destroy fat cells by freezing — took the nation’s online searches by storm.
Perhaps not surprising, Californians most often searched for chin implants and Florida residents sought information on neck lifts.
The analysts used the Plastic Surgery Statistics report from the American Society of Plastic Surgery to identify the most popular surgeries in the US over the past decade. Researchers then entered each of these surgeries’ names into Google Trends to identify the surgeries that people were most interested in learning more about in each state.