Butt Implants Most Googled Plastic Surgery In Michigan, Report Says

(Credit: HighSpeedInternet.com)

(WWJ) – Have you ever considered getting a butt implant? If not, your neighbor or coworker probably has.

That’s according to a new report from analysts at HighSpeedInternet.com, butt implants are on the minds of internet users across the state, as it’s the plastic surgery Michigan residents are googling the most.

plastic surgery by state Butt Implants Most Googled Plastic Surgery In Michigan, Report Says

(Credit: HighSpeedInternet.com)

The results for the rest of the US were surprising as well. Breast augmentation wasn’t as well-represented as researchers expected and one non-invasive procedure — coolsculpting, which is used to destroy fat cells by freezing — took the nation’s online searches by storm.

Perhaps not surprising, Californians most often searched for chin implants and Florida residents sought information on neck lifts.

[Check out the full report here].

The analysts used the Plastic Surgery Statistics report from the American Society of Plastic Surgery to identify the most popular surgeries in the US over the past decade.  Researchers then entered each of these surgeries’ names into Google Trends to identify the surgeries that people were most interested in learning more about in each state.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch