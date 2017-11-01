Donald Trump Jr.’s Jab At Trick-Or-Treating, Socialism Sparks Viral Response

(WWJ) – Did Donald Trump Jr. set himself up for ridicule with a cute photo of his daughter on Halloween and a comment on socialism?
The Donald Jr. snapped a photo of his daughter, apparently after trick-or-treating in a mini-police officer’s uniform, with a bucket of candy — about half full; the comment he posted with the photo is getting lots of backlash.
Donald Junior’s tweet got lots of traction and so did the comments people made — highlighting everything from poor grammar to the contradiction of using the example of getting something for free (Halloween candy) to sharing, socialism and capitalism.
“I’m going to take half of Chloe’s candy tonight & give it to some kid who sat home tonight …,” began the tweet.
Hopefully, his daughter got a chance to indulge in the sweeter side of Halloween, overindulging in fabulous free candy.