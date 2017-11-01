Driver Who Fled Scene Of Fatal Bicycle Crash To Turn Self In

CLINTON TWP. (WWJ) – A Clinton Township woman is expected to turn herself in to police this week for her role in a fatal hit and run crash involving a bicyclist.
An arrest warrant has been issued by the Macomb County Prosecutor’s office for Abigail Busam. The 28-year-old woman faces felony charges for driving away after her car struck Jessica Anderson, who was riding her bike in a crosswalk on Gratiot Avenue and Metro Parkway about 10 p.m. Sept. 24. Anderson later died from her injuries.
The morning after the crash, Busam went to the police station to admit she was the driver.
