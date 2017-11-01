Police: Girl Dragged From Store Screaming ‘Stranger Danger’ Was With Dad

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – Southfield police are releasing more details about a bizarre incident that caused a scare in the community on Halloween.
Police had asked for help from the public to identify a suspect after a young girl was reportedly seen being dragged by a man outside a Burlington store while she screamed “stranger danger.”
Southfield Deputy Police Chief Nick Loussia said Wednesday the 7-year old was yelling and struggling at the shopping plaza — at 12 Mile and Southfield Road — because she didn’t like the hat that her father had bought for her at Forman Mills, which shares a parking lot with Burlington.
Police received numerous tips and it was discovered that man seen in a security camera photo distributed by police was indeed the child’s dad.
Loussia said detectives went to the family’s home in Ecorse and confirmed the identities of everyone involved; verifying that the girl was safe with her family. Police said the child was “talked to” about the consequences of her yelling “stranger danger” when it was not true.
No charges will be filed.