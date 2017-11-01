Report: Lions Taylor Decker To Start Practicing Wednesday

By: Evan Jankens

If there has been one glaring weakness for the Lions … it would be the offensive line.

But there may be hope: Lions head coach Jim Caldwell said on October 23, that Taylor Decker would start practicing soon.

“Yes. He’s making progress,” said Caldwell. “Obviously it’s going to be (up to) the doctors and the evaluation and all that kind of stuff.” On Monday, following the team’s Week 7 bye, Caldwell was asked to explain the challenges Decker faces in returning from his injury and getting back into game shape. “You mean, when that does happen? I think it’s just like anything else. It just takes a little time to get their timing back and physical nature of the game, and all of those things that go along with it. It’s a process, best way I could explain it to you,” Caldwell said.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network tweeted Wednesday morning that Decker would start practicing today. “#Lions LT Taylor Decker, who was on PUP to start 2017, will begin practicing today, I’m told. No word on when he’ll play, but some good news.”

This is music to the Lions’ ears. The team traded for Greg Robinson in June to replace Decker and he has been serviceable. But Decker can’t return soon enough to help out the Lions offensive line.