School Delays Classes After Loaded Magazine Of Gun Found

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) – Grand Rapids Community College has delayed the start of classes after officials say a loaded magazine for a semi-automatic handgun was found in a campus bathroom.

The school sent an advisory to students, faculty and staff after the gun magazine filled with ammunition was found at Cook Hall about 3 a.m. Wednesday. The school’s President Bill Pink says other campus buildings were searched and no other items of concern were found.

Pink says in a statement that classes were delayed to accommodate the search. He says officials “believe this is an isolated incident.”

The school’s police are investigating how the magazine of the gun ended up in the bathroom. Tips are being sought from the public.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

