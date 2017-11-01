Search On For 2 Women Who Fatally Shot Auto Parts Store Employee

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are searching for two women wanted in connection with the brutal murder of an auto parts store employee Wednesday night.

According to police two woman walked into the O’Reilly Auto Parts store on Schaefer near Six Mile in Detroit and told the first person they saw, a 20-year-old woman, to get down.

The victim, a 69-year-old man at the store, came from the rear of the store and was shot in the head by one of the woman.

The suspect who shot the victim is described as black about 5-foot-8 inches, a skinny build, dark complexion wearing all black clothing with a black handgun.

The second suspect is described as short, heavy set and also wearing all black clothing. Their ages are unknown. WJBK is reporting that the suspects left the scene in a burgundy SUV with a passenger side back window broken out — with plastic over it.

The man was taken to an area hospital but died.

The witness was not injured.

A motive for the shooting is not known at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at (313) 596-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

