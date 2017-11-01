Westland Police Seek Tips To ID Trio Wanted For Multiple Crimes [PHOTOS]

WESTLAND (WWJ) – Police are looking for help to identify two people wanted for larceny and fraud in Westland.
Police say the two young men, seen in images released on Wednesday, are allegedly connected to multiple credit card fraud and larceny from auto complaints in the city.
The suspects were caught on security camera video at multiple locations attempting to use stolen credits cards that were taken
after the victim’s vehicles were broken into, according to police.
No further details about the alleged crimes – including a time-frame or specifics about the locations – were immediately released.
Anyone who can identify either or both of the suspect is asked to call Westland Police Detective Jon Torolski at 734-467-7914.