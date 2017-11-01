Westland Police Seek Tips To ID Trio Suspected Of Multiple Crimes [PHOTOS]

WESTLAND (WWJ) – Police are looking for help to identify two people wanted for larceny and fraud in Westland.

Police say the two young men, seen in images released on Wednesday, who may be connected to multiple credit card fraud and larceny from auto complaints in the city.

The suspects were caught on security camera video at two locations attempting to use stolen credits cards that were taken after

the victim’s vehicles were broken into, according to police.

Sgt. Robert Wilke told WWJ they’re investigating two cases at this time, but they believe there could be more.

“If we were actually able to obtain information on two of these cases and have the same suspects, it just stands to reason that they very well might be responsible for more,” Wilke said.

No further details about the alleged crimes – including a time-frame or specifics about the locations – were immediately released.

Anyone who can identify either or both of the suspect is asked to call Westland Police Detective Jon Torolski at 734-467-7914.