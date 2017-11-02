$12,500 Reward Offered In Connection With Murder Of O’Reilly Auto Parts Manager

DETROIT (WWJ) – “You young ladies, turn yourself in. If God don’t get you the police will,” said the widow of murdered auto parts manager James Haller, Jr. during a press conference announcing a reward in connection with his death.

“You took a father away, you took a husband away – we love our family, we stick together. The children miss their dad and I miss my husband. Turn yourself in, turn yourself in because you did not need to shot him in the head — you didn’t have to shot him,” cried his wife.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig announcing a $12,500 reward in connection with Haller’s murder Wednesday night at the O’Reilly Auto Parts store on Schaefer Road in Detroit.

The chief describing Haller as a hero and as police family.

Haller, 75, was a manager at the store. He was working Wednesday night when two women entered the store and told a 20-year-old witness to get down. The suspects then demanded money from the cashier, who complied, and as they were leaving the store, Haller, Jr. emerged from a back room. Police say one of the suspects noticed Haller, Jr. and opened fire, striking him in the head. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“They lost a loving dad, husband, had retired from General Motors, a military veteran who served in Vietnam and also served with the Detroit Police Department as a police reserve in the late ’70s.

“James Haller was working and recognizing something was wrong at the store went to the aid of other workers — he came across a robbery in progress — two female suspects, one armed with a handgun, fired a single shot, striking Mr. Haller. Indefensible, unnecessary, cowardly,” said Craig.

During the press conference Craig said there were two witnesses; including a man who bumped into one of the suspects — and someone else. Police would like those witnesses to come forward to be interviewed.

Here’s what police know said Craig:

“We’re going to find you. And not only are we going to find you we are going to arrest you … do yourself a favor, turn yourself in. People know you – we are getting tips. It’s just a matter of time … We are relentless and we are going to arrest you,” said Craig.

A $10,000 reward from the O’Reilly Auto Parts family. In addition a $2,500 reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime please call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Citizens can remain anonymous, as always by leaving a tip on our app, DPD Connect.