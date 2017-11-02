‘Severe Traffic Incident’ Shuts Down 18 Mile Road In Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS (WWJ) – Emergency crews are at the scene of what police are calling a “severe traffic incident” in Sterling Heights.
Police say all lanes of 18 Mile Road, both east and westbound, are closed between and Van Dyke and Mound Road as a result of the incident, late Thursday afternoon. Traffic was slow on Mound Road between 17 Mile and 18 Mile.
According to a tipster calling the WWJ Newsroom, a mini van ended up underneath a semi truck. However, that detail was not immediately confirmed by authorities.
It’s unclear at this time if anyone was injured or how severely.
